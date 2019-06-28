Un acord de govern entre Esquerra i Barcelona en Comú era el preferit dels barcelonins, molt per davant del que hi haurà, format entre els Comuns i el PSC, amb Ada Colau a l’alcaldia. Aquesta és la prinicipal conclusió del nou baròmetre municipal -el primer després de les eleccions del 26 de maig-, que s’ha presentat aquest divendres al migdia. En concret, el 20,3% dels enquestats -en total 800 persones- preferien un govern entre Maragall i Colau, mentre que l’acord de Comuns i PSC té un suport del 10,5%. La tercera preferència era un govern en solitari d’ERC (7,9%), per davant d’un pacte entre Esquerra, Barcelona en Comú i Junts per Catalunya (7,5%). El tripartit entre Esquerra, BComú i PSC, l'apostat preferida de Colau, només té un suport del 4,7%. Malgrat tot, més de la meitat dels barcelonins (50,3%) valoren “més aviat positivament” els resultats dels comicis.
Pel que fa a la valoració dels principals líders polítics, el que obté una millor puntuació és el líder municipal de JxCat -i pres polític, Joaquim Forn, amb un 5,5, per davant del líder d’ERC, Ernest Maragall (5,4), l’alcaldessa, Ada Colau (5,2), i el cap del PSC, Jaume Collboni (5,1). Suspenen, en canvi, Manuel Valls (3,2) i Josep Bou (PP), amb un 3,1.
La seguretat, l’accés a l’habitatge i l’encaix de Catalunya a Espanya es mantenen com els tres principals problemes de la ciutat, com ja va passar al darrer baròmetre, publicat al desembre de l’any passat. La seguretat és citada pel 27,4% dels enquestats, 6,4 punts més que mig any enrere; mentre que l’accés a l’habitatge arriba al 14,0%, per damunt del 12,1% de l’anterior estudi. També ha crescut la preocupació per l’encaix polític de Catalunya, que passa del 7,3% al 8,9%. En quart lloc apareix el turisme (7,2%), un altre problema recurrent de Barcelona, per davant de l’atur (4,7%). Entre 2015 i 2016, la falta de feina s’havia situat en percentatges d’entre el 25 i el 30%.
La majoria dels enquestats també opinen que la situació a la ciutat ha empitjorat el darrer any (54,2%), però la valoració encara és pitjor tant pel que fa a Catalunya (58,0%) i Espanya (58,5%).
