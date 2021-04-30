Bars i restaurants podran servir sopars a partir del 10 de maig

La restauració podrà reactivar el servei a la nit a partir del dia 10 de maig. El Govern vol autoritzar l'obertura de bars i restaurants per servir sopars, tant a interiors com a exteriors. Així ho dictarà el Procicat segons ha informat TV3, reunit aquest matí per revisar les restriccions vigents, com cada setmana, i decidir si en flexibilitza algunes en funció de les dades epidemiològiques.

El que encara queda per veure és què passarà amb el toc de queda, que es podria allargar fins a les 23.00 h. A l'horitzó del calendari hi ha la finalització de l'estat d'alarma, que es produirà el pròxim 9 de maig, amb la qual ja no es podran fixar restriccions excepcionals tals com aquesta. El Govern ja ha anunciat que dimarts vinent aprovarà un decret que modificarà la llei de Salut Pública per donar cobertura jurídica a la continuïtat de mesures excepcionals, tot i que aquest podria quedar compromès pel Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya, ja que les restriccions afecten drets fonamentals que només es poden limitar amb un estat d'alarma.



Pel que fa a la resta de mesures revisades aquest divendres, es preveu que el Procicat les mantingui amb alguns canvis, com ara l'obertura de parcs d'atraccions. La mobilitat seguirà permesa per tota Catalunya.

