Bassa sortirà de la presó per treballar en una entitat de serveis essencials

barcelona
Dolors Bassa podrà sortir de la presó de Puig de les Basses per anar a treballar a una entitat de serveis essencials després que la junta de tractament li hagi modificat el 100.2, que inicialment tenia concedit per tenir cura d'una persona dependent, segons ha informat el Departament de Justícia. Amb aquesta modificació, la consellera podrà sortir cinc dies a la setmana, de dilluns a divendres, amb una jornada laboral de sis hores.
L'exconsellera ja tenia aprovat el 100.2 pel jutjat de vigilància penitenciària per tenir cura de la seva mare. La Generalitat ja ha avançat que no informarà ni de la data de l'inici de les sortides ni de les empreses ni entitats de destí, "d'acord amb l'obligació de protegir la intimitat de les persones afectades".
En un comunicat, la Secretaria de Mesures Penals, Reinserció i Atenció a la Víctima ha recordat que l'article 100.2 pot ser d'aplicació immediata, i el jutjat de vigilància penitenciària decideix ratificar-lo o tombar-després d'escoltar el posicionament de la Fiscalia, que pot recórrer la decisió, però això no en paralitza l'aplicació. Les sortides de Bassa pe tenir cura de la seva mare van quedar suspeses per evitar contagis durant l'estat d'alarma per coronavirus.
Un cop es va aixecar el confinament per a una part dels treballadors no essencials, les presons també van permetre reprendre les sortides dels interns amb permisos per treballar, usant l'article 100.2, si eren empleats de sectors que ja havien reprès l'activitat.
