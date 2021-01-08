Estàs llegint: Bèlgica denega definitivament l'extradició de l'exconseller Lluís Puig

Bèlgica denega definitivament l'extradició de l'exconseller Lluís Puig

La Fiscalia belga no presentarà recurs davant del Tribunal de Cassació i deixa sense recorregut la demanda d'extradir-lo a Espanya. L'alt tribunal belga considera que el Tribunal Suprem no és competent per jutjar Puig i que es podria vulnerar el seu dret a la presumpció d'innocència.

L'exconseller Lluís Puig abans de la vista al Palau de Justícia de Brussel·les. Maria Castanyer / ACN

barcelona

públic i acn

Bèlgica ha denegat definitivament l'extradició de l'exconseller Lluís Puig perquè la Fiscalia belga no presentarà recurs davant del Tribunal de Cassació. "No apel·larem la decisió", asseguren fonts del ministeri públic a l'ACN. El Tribunal d'Apel·lació de Brussel·les va rebutjar dijous en segona instància l'euroordre contra l'exconseller Lluís Puig en considerar que el Tribunal Suprem no és competent en el cas i que hi ha "risc de vulneració de la presumpció d'innocència" per declaracions de jutges, fiscals i autoritats espanyoles, segons va explicar la defensa de Puig. La Fiscalia tenia 24 hores per recórrer en última instància a Cassació, però finalment ha decidit no fer-ho i, per tant, el rebuig a l'extradició és definitiu.

L'alt tribunal ratificava així la sentència de l'agost en què ja tancaven la porta a entregar-lo a l'Estat espanyol. El Tribunal Suprem el reclamava d'acord amb una tercera euroordre. Llavors, aquesta sentència va ser recorreguda per la Fiscalia belga, que representa a les autoritats espanyoles, però el Tribunal d'Apel·lació de Brussel·les l'ha avalat.

Puig encara no ha reaccionat, però sí que ho ha fet l'advocat Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas per les xarxes socials, qui ha qualificat la decisió de "primera victòria definitiva" per als exiliats:

L'exconseller sí que va celebrar aquest dijous en una piulada la sentència a favor seu: "No hi ha extradició", afirmava.

