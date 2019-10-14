Algunes de les principals infraestructures de Catalunya apareixen aquest dilluns amb un fort dispositiu judicial, davant la possibilitat de les multitudinàries manifestacions en contra de la sentència al judici a l'1 d'octubre, que condemna al Govern cessat per sedició. A les 7.00 h, TMB ha anunciat per les xarxes socials que els accessos exteriors de la línia 5 del metro de Barcelona, les Rodalies de Renfe i l'AVE, a l'estació de Sants, han quedat tancades a petició dels Mossos d'Esquadra.



Per indicació de @mossos aquest matí continua tancat el vestíbul de Sants Estació de la L5, i per tant la connexió entre #metrobcn i Renfe s'ha de fer per la L3 i pel carrer (per l'accés de la foto). El servei de #metrobcn és normal, funcionen totes les línies i estacions. pic.twitter.com/Dkqmkhu3dB — TMB (@TMB_Barcelona) 14 de octubre de 2019

A l'exterior, l'operatiu compta amb una quinzena de furgons de Mossos i la Policia Nacional i una cinquantena d'agents al vestíbul. També s'han blindat les entrades de l'AVE amb tanques de metre i mig i els agents demanen bitllet per anar a l'andana fins a tres cops: a l'exterior per poder entrar a l'estació, abans de passar el control d'equipatges i, finalment, per accedir a l'andana.



Els agents també han desplegat un dispositiu especial a l'aeroport de Barcelona, on la policia només permeten l'entrada al vestíbul de la terminal si es presenta la targeta d'embarcament. Així mateix, els Mossos han augmentat la seva presència al Port de Tarragona i l'estació de l'AVE de Girona, tal com ja van fer durant el segon aniversari de l'1 d'octubre. El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya compta també amb un cordó policial especial.



A hores d'ara, diversos manifestants s'han desplaçat a la presó de Lledoners per manifestar-se en contra de la decisió judicial del Tribunal Suprem, on es troben la majoria dels presos condemnats aquest dilluns.



(Hi haurà ampliació)