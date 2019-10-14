Público
Resposta a la sentència Blindatge policial a l'Estació de Sants per les previsibles mobilitzacions per la sentència de l'1-O

Mossos d'Esquadra i Policia Nacional també despleguen dispositius especials a l'aeroport del Prat, el port de Tarragona i l'AVE de Girona. 

Dispositiu policial a les portes de l'Estació de Sants, a Barcelona, després d'emetre's la sentència del judici a l'1-O. EFE / Alejandro García

Dispositiu policial a les portes de l'Estació de Sants, a Barcelona, davant les manifestacions d'aquest diumenge convocades pel "picnic per la República". EFE / Alejandro García

Algunes de les principals infraestructures de Catalunya apareixen aquest dilluns amb un fort dispositiu judicial, davant la possibilitat de les multitudinàries manifestacions en contra de la sentència al judici a l'1 d'octubre, que condemna al Govern cessat per sedició. A les 7.00 h, TMB ha anunciat per les xarxes socials que els accessos exteriors de la línia 5 del metro de Barcelona, les Rodalies de Renfe i l'AVE, a l'estació de Sants, han quedat tancades a petició dels Mossos d'Esquadra.

A l'exterior, l'operatiu compta amb una quinzena de furgons de Mossos i la Policia Nacional i una cinquantena d'agents al vestíbul. També s'han blindat les entrades de l'AVE amb tanques de metre i mig i els agents demanen bitllet per anar a l'andana fins a tres cops: a l'exterior per poder entrar a l'estació, abans de passar el control d'equipatges i, finalment, per accedir a l'andana. 

Els agents també han desplegat un dispositiu especial a l'aeroport de Barcelona, on la policia només permeten l'entrada al vestíbul de la terminal si es presenta la targeta d'embarcament. Així mateix, els Mossos han augmentat la seva presència al Port de Tarragona i l'estació de l'AVE de Girona, tal com ja van fer durant el segon aniversari de l'1 d'octubre. El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya compta també amb un cordó policial especial.

A hores d'ara, diversos manifestants s'han desplaçat a la presó de Lledoners per manifestar-se en contra de la decisió judicial del Tribunal Suprem, on es troben la majoria dels presos condemnats aquest dilluns.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

