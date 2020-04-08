El bloqueig d'Holanda provoca un nou fracàs de l'Eurogrup després de 16 hores de negociació

Fumata negra en el tercer intent en l'últim mes per trobar una resposta econòmica comuna a l'emergència del coronavirus. Després de passar tota la nit negociant, sobre les 7 del matí els ministres d'Economia han constatat que les posicions encara estaven allunyades i s'han emplaçat a seguir parlant demà dijous. Diversos d'ells tenien compromisos estatals i no podien continuar la negociació durant el dia d'avui.



Abans de les quatre de la tarda, quan va començar la reunió dels ministres d'Economia de la UE, l'acord semblava complicat, però factible. Almenys sobre la primera línia de foc per fer front als problemes a curt termini. En línies generals el pla consisteix en una "triple xarxa de seguretat" europea que proporcionarà liquiditat a governs, empreses i treballadors a través de préstecs i avals que aconseguirien uns 500.000 milions d'euros en total per a tota la Unió.



No obstant això, el pla de reconstrucció a mig i llarg termini, el que Europa haurà de fer de manera conjunta per evitar que aquesta crisi sigui encara pitjor la de fa una dècada no és una cosa fàcil d'acordar i té a països en posicions totalment contraposades. I totes dues discussions estan molt relacionades. Sobretot pels coronabons.

Els italians segueixen reclamant l'emissió de deute comú, mentre que rebutgen de ple la possibilitat d'usar el fons de rescat el Mecanisme Europeu d'Estabilitat (MEDE), pensat per donar liquiditat als governs. Sembla que el Nord estaria disposat a rebaixar les condicions d'un hipotètic préstec per fer front a la crisi del coronavirus, però a Itàlia no se'n refien. Per què? No volen sentir a parlar de troica ni d'homes de negre que controlin un possible programa de reformes. Espanya segueix donant suport a la creació dels coronabons, però com una solució no urgent, i sense la rotunditat dels italians.



El gall que més soroll fa a l'altra banda és l'holandès, que no vol sentir a parlar d'emetre deute comú ni en pintura i el ministre d'Economia compta amb el mandat directe del seu parlament per negar-se a això en qualsevol circumstància. Sobre la taula hi ha altres solucions intermèdies per finançar la recuperació a llarg termini que podrien un augment temporal del pressupost de la UE o un fons comú de solidaritat, proposat per França.



