Borràs confirma que divendres hi haurà ple d'investidura

La presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, ha assegurat que dijous proposarà el candidat "més viable" a la presidència de la Generalitat i que divendres hi haurà ple d'investidura. En una entrevista a Els Matins de TV3, Borràs ha descartat fer un "acte equivalent" a una investidura fallida i ha donat per segur que hi haurà ple d'investidura perquè, segons ha dit, hi ha "candidats amb possibilitats", en referència sobretot a Pere Aragonès (ERC).

Borràs ha avançat que demà dimarts començarà la ronda de contactes amb els grups parlamentaris, de menor a major, per veure qui és el candidat amb més possibilitats ja que, segons ha apuntat, no en pot proposar dos. A la pràctica, però, tot i que el socialista Salvador Illa ha anunciat la seva intenció d'optar a la investidura -el PSC compta amb 33 diputats, els mateixos que ERC i és la primera força del Parlament-, no compta amb suports per ser investit, cosa que sí que pot aconseguir Pere Aragonès.



Aquest diumenge es va anunciar que ERC i la CUP han tancat un preacord per a la investidura, a l'espera que durant la setmana s'hi pronunciïn les bases cupaires. El moviment posa la pressió sobre JxCat, que en principi hauria de formar govern amb ERC i que sí vota a favor de la investidura d'Aragonès, aquest es podria convertir ja el divendres en el nou president català.

