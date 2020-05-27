Brussel·les proposa un fons anticrisi de 750.000 milions d'euros

brussel·les
Ha estat el comissari d'Economia, Paolo Gentiloni, l'encarregat d'anunciar a través del seu compte de Twitter la xifra que proposa Brussel·les per al fons de recuperació econòmica enfront de la crisi provocada per la pandèmia del coronavirus.
L'Executiu comunitari planteja un fons de 750.000 milions d'euros, que se suma als instruments ja llançats. D'aquesta quantitat, 500.000 milions d'euros correspondrien a ajudes i 250.000 préstecs. "Un punt d'inflexió per a enfrontar-se a una crisi sense precedents", ha assenyalat el comissari italià.
La Unió Europea, per primera vegada en la seva història, parla d'ajudes a fons perdut.
Aquest anunci ha tingut lloc hora i mitja abans de la compareixença de la presidenta de la Comissió Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, en el ple del Parlament.
Tal com es preveia, Brussel·les ha fet un complex encaix de peces entre préstecs, garanties i ajudes perquè totes les parts implicades s'asseguin a negociar.
La proposta és una extensió del pla presentat per Alemanya i França, basada en subvencions, encara que ha llançat una picada d'ullet als nòrdics, amb els 250.000 milions en préstecs. El pla, que arriba amb 20 dies de retard, serà un instrument financer lligat al pressupost de la UE per al període 2021-2027.
Amb aquesta proposta damunt de la taula, Brussel·les demostra que no vol tornar a caure en els errors del passat i fuig de l'austeritat i les retallades com a remei central. En aquesta ocasió anima als Estats membres a gastar i invertir, per a no deixar a cap europeu enrere. No obstant això, el més nou és que la Unió Europea, per primera vegada en la seva història, parla d'ajudes a fons perdut.
