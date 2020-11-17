Budó anuncia una "estratègia de testatge massiu" de la població a Catalunya

La consellera de la Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha explicat aquest dimarts que la Generalitat està preparant " una estratègia per testar massivament a la població". L'anunci arriba just després que la Comunitat de Madrid hagi fet pública la seva intenció de portar a terme una iniciativa semblant i Budó ha assegurat que l'Executiu català "està treballant" en aquest pla i ha recordat que han comprat vuit milions de tests "per dissenyar aquesta estratègia de testatge massiu". La portaveu, però, ha recordat que "l'organització és complexa" i ha demanat temps per planificar com i quan arriben els testos per "prioritzar-los" en aquets pla. Budó ha deixat clar que, en tot cas, tot correrà a càrrec de les arques públiques.

La comparació d'aquesta estratègia amb la de Madrid és inevitable, però la consellera ha reiterat que la Generalitat no posa en marxa iniciatives ni dissenya les seves mesures "per comparar o competir amb altres territoris". Igualment, no ha volgut entrar a comentar les dades de millora epidemiològica de Madrid malgrat mantenir la restauració i part de l'oci obert. "Estem en una altra fase de la baixada, ells van arribar al pic abans. El que dic és que les mesures que prenem funcionen i es prenen a molts llocs d'Europa", ha asseverat. "Ara tornem a estar en fase de baixada, per tant considerem que són mesures preses de forma adequada i en base al que ens diuen autoritats sanitàries per reduir la interacció social", ha conclòs.