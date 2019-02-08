Calvo anuncia que el diàleg amb els independentistes està trencat

La proposta d'introduir un relator a la taula de partits ha esclatat a la cara al socialisme espanyol. Mentre als independentistes no convenç aquesta proposta, tal com ja va anunciar aquest dijous la portaveu del govern català Elsa Artadi, la dreta espanyola ha aprofitat el moment per debilitar el govern de Pedro Sánchez convocant una manifestació aquest diumenge a Madrid contra els "pactes" entre Sánchez i els independentistes.



Després del consell de Ministres d'aquest divendres, la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo ha comparegut davant dels mitjans -en comptes de la portaveu Isabel Celaà, fet que denota la transcendència del moment-. Calvo ha lamentat que la proposta emesa des de Madrid no ha agradat als partits independentistes, els quals assegura no han acceptat la proposta el govern: "Aquest govern té la ferma decisió d'establir tots els ponts possibles però en aquest moment, el marc traçat que hem fet no és acceptat pels partits independentistes", ha dit. També ha remarcat la posició respecte al debat independentista: "Aquest govern no acceptarà mai un referèndum d'autodeterminació", ha dit.



La vicepresidenta també ha carregat contra el PP, Ciutadans, que, juntament amb Vox, convoquen contra el govern socialista per considerar una "traició" l'oferta d'afegir un relator a la taula de partits: "La dreta mai ha volgut solucionar aquest conflicte", ha dit. Sánchez s'enfronta la setmana vinent al primer debat sobre els Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat, on es debatran les sis esmenes a la totalitat presentades pels partits, entre ells PDeCAT i ERC, en cas que les mantinguin fins aquella data.



(Hi haurà ampliació)



