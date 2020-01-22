Calvo desmarca els canvis sobre la sedició de la negociació política amb Catalunya

La vicepresidenta primera del govern espanyol, Carmen Calvo, ha assegurat que la reforma del Codi Penal per rebaixar el delicte de sedició no forma part "en absolut" de la taula de diàleg amb Catalunya. En una entrevista a la 'Cadena Ser' ha afegit que aquesta qüestió no formarà part de la conversa que el president del govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, mantindrà amb el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. Segons Calvo, hi ha tipus delictius actuals que s'adeqüen poc a les situacions que viu el país i ha citat explícitament la sentència del 14 d'octubre que ha condemnat part de l'anterior govern de la Generalitat per sedició. "Hem vist que hi ha tipus penals que no estan a l'alçada del dret comparat amb Europa", ha afegit.

La vicepresidenta ha explicat que es tracta d'una reforma que no revesteix tanta urgència "com necessitat". "Nosaltres, com a partit polític, sempre hem tingut contemplada en la nostra acció de govern i dins dels projectes de reforma legislativa que farem la modificació del Codi Penal, simplement perquè pensem que cal compassar comportaments democràtics, assumits en la vida quotidiana d'Espanya, a tipus penals que en alguna sentència europea - en clara referència a la dels tribunals alemanys sobre Carles Puigdemont- ens va advertir que sonaven estranys", ha defensat Calvo. "Europa ens ha enviat missatges que aquí [en el Codi Penal] cal canviar alguna cosa", ha reblat la vicepresidenta.