La Cambra del Llibre de Catalunya reclama a la Generalitat incloure les llibreries a la llista d'activitats essencials

barcelona
La Cambra del Llibre de Catalunya, associació integrada pels gremis d'Editors, Llibreters, Distribuïdors i de la Comunicació gràfica, ha reclamat a la Generalitat que inclogui les llibreries a la llista d'activitats essencials, després de la resolució del Departament de Salut publicada aquest dimarts al Diari Oficial de la Generalitat (DOGC) en què es modifiquen les mesures per a la contenció de la pandèmia
La cambra considera que el Govern incompleix el seu propi acord del 22 de setembre en el qual considerava la cultura com a bé essencial "per al desenvolupament integral de la personalitat individual i col·lectiva". A la pràctica, les noves restriccions impedeixen a les llibreries obrir els dos propers caps de setmana.
En un comunicat, la cambra ha lamentat que la resolució del Departament de Salut publicada al DOGC no recull, en el punt 9.3.c, que les llibreries quedin exceptuades de les limitacions a la venda de productes essencials, ni tampoc les inclou en les activitats que posteriorment es relacionen com a exceptuades.
Per als editors, llibreters i distribuïdors, aquesta resolució "contradiu" l'acord de Govern del 22 de setembre passat. D'aquesta manera, la Cambra del Llibre de Catalunya exigeix al Govern de la Generalitat que resolgui aquesta incoherència "de manera immediata" per evitar que la resolució sobre l'essencialitat de la cultura estigui buida de contingut, no serveixi per a res i, al capdavall, "esdevingui un engany".
