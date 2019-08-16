Camps denuncia que Itàlia incompleix la justícia i els obliga a una "reclusió forçosa"

El fundador de l'ONG Proactiva Open Arms, Òscar Camps, ha assegurat aquest divendres que Itàlia incompleix la sentència judicial, i ha retret que la "reclusió forçada" de les persones rescatades a bord de l'Open Arms va en contra de Nacions Unides.



"Pitjor que delinqüents. Aquesta reclusió forçosa incompleix les regles mínimes per tractament dels reclusos adoptats pel primer Congrés de Nacions Unides sobre el tractament del delinqüent", ha assegurat en un tuit. A més, diu Camps que Itàlia "incompleix la sentència del Tirbunal que afirma la necessitat d'assistència mèdica immediata i urgent".

Catalunya s'ofereix a acollir rescatats

Després que l'Estat espanyol se sumés a la llista de països europeus que, finalment, s'han ofert per acollir alguns dels rescatats, algunes comunitats autònomes també s'han ofert. És el cas de Catalunya, que ja va oferir els dos ports catalans per l'Open Arms a través d'un missatge per les xarxes del president català, Quim Torra. També ho han fet Cantàbria, Euskadi, València, Extremadura i Andalusia.

Peor que delincuentes.Esta reclusión forzada incumple las reglas mínimas para el tratamiento de los reclusos adoptadas por Primer Congreso de @UN sobre Tratamiento del Delincuente. Italia incumple la sentencia del Tribunal que afirma la necesidad de asistencia inmediata y urgente pic.twitter.com/dc7mGtqzc2 — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) August 16, 2019

En la mateixa línia s'ha pronunciat l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, qui ha sostingut que la Unió Europea "ha d'obligar Matteo Salvini a complir la llei". "Desembarcament segur ja", ha exigit Colau també per les xarxes socials, i ha defensat que salvar vides no és només un deure moral sinó també legal: "La crueltat que portem assistint 15 llargs dies no té justificació possible".



Un tribunal administratiu italià va tombar el "decret de seguretat" de Salvini que imposava sancions milionàries a les ONG de salvament marítim al Mediterrani. Considerava que l'Open Arms es troba en una "situació d'evident dificultat" i que els rescatats necessiten ajuda urgent.