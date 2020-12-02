Canadell fa el salt a la política i es presentarà a les primàries de Junts per Catalunya

L'empresari independentista Joan Canadell ha anunciat que fa el salt a la política presentant-se a les primàries de Junts per Catalunya com a simpatitzant. Un anunci que ja s'intuïa, tal com va explicar Públic aquest dimarts. "M'hauria agradat més fer-ho en una llista a l'escocesa, amb tots els partits independentistes, però no ha estat possible", ha escrit en un fil de Twitter. Ha assegurat que es presenta pel partit "que més ha defensat la unitat" de l'independentisme que ell "sempre" ha demanat.

El president de la Cambra de Comerç de Barcelona creu que Catalunya pot esdevenir "un dels països més pròspers d'Europa" en un termini d'entre 10 i 20 anys, però només si esdevé un estat independent pel qual pensa "lluitar". "Entretant, vull defensar el món empresarial des del Parlament; això inclou en sentit ampli empresaris, autònoms i treballadors", ha explicat el màxim representant de la Cambra de Barcelona, que alhora s'ha mostrat "convençut" que l'estat del benestar "ha de sorgir de la generació de riquesa de les empreses", i que "el primer serà sortir de la crisi".

Finalment ha destacat els quatre pilars "fonamentals" del model econòmic que defensa, el mateix que va presentar a les Cambres de Comerç fa un any: "Economia de valor afegit, el màxim d'internacionalitzada, sostenible mediambientalment i socialment responsable".