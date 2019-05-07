El canvi climàtic és, sens dubte, el major repte al qual s'enfronta la societat, posant seriosament en dubte la continuïtat de la vida a la Terra tal com la coneixem. Per això, el món acadèmic se solidaritza per buscar una acció eficaç contra el Canvi Climàtic. Un grup d'estudiants de la Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), al costat del moviment juvenil Fridays for Future Barcelona, ​​s'ha sumat als passos de les universitats britàniques i ha proclamat l'Estat d'Emergència Climàtica.



Una iniciativa pionera a Espanya en la qual es reconeix el treball del Panell Internacional sobre el Canvi Climàtic (IPCC), que recentment va publicar un informe alertant que cal reduir un 45% les emissions de CO2 per a l'any 2030, i arribar a un escenari de 0 emissions el 2050, si es vol evitar que la temperatura mitjana global pugi 1.5 ºC per sobre de nivells pre-industrials

Unes dades que alerten de la urgència d'una acció global si no es vol arribar, segons afirmen els experts, a un punt de no retorn que posi en perill la situació mediambiental. Per això, des de la UPC insten la societat a comprometre's amb la ja greu situació, i animen a la resta d'institucions i òrgans de la societat a declarar un Estat d'Emergència, conscients de la necessitat que el debat es traslladi a l'àmbit polític social per donar exemple a altres governs i institucions i aconseguir a la Universitat un escenari real de 0 emissions.