Canvis en l'organigrama dels Mossos per la marxa del número dos de Trapero al Barça

El comissari Ferran López, el fins ara número 2 del major dels Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero, serà el nou responsable de seguretat del FC Barcelona, segons ha avançat La Vanguardia i ha confirmat l'ACN. Està previst que López s'incorpori en els propers dies al Barça després de 31 anys al cos i com a conseqüència de la marxa es produeixen diversos canvis en l'organigrama policial, informa Mossos en un comunicat.



Entre altres, la comissària Marta Fernández serà la primera dona que assumeix el comandament màxim a la ciutat de Barcelona. López va ser el cap dels Mossos durant l'aplicació de l'article 155, un cop Trapero va ser destituït. Quan el major va ser absolt i va tornar a comandar el cos ho va fer amb López com a segon. El comissari David Boneta, fins ara cap de la Comissaria Superior de Coordinació Territorial, passa a formar part de la direcció operativa del cos, juntament amb els comissaris Miquel Esquius i Joan Carles Molinero.



Per la seva banda, el comissari Carles Anfruns, fins ara cap de la Regió Policial de Barcelona, assumeix les funcions de cap de la Comissaria Superior de Coordinació Territorial mentre que la comissària Marta Fernández passa a ser la primera dona que agafa el comandament màxim a la capital catalana. Fernández era fins ara la màxima responsable de la Comissaria General d'Investigació Criminal i la substituirà l'intendent Antoni Rodríguez, que ocupava el lloc de sotscap en aquesta comissaria.

