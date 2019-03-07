"Es tenia cert grau de ganes a la Guàrdia Civil, perquè estava duent a terme el seu treball com a policia judicial". La frase feia referència a les actuacions de la Benemèrita en diferents registres a Catalunya, però a més servia per sintetitzar el missatge que ha volgut transmetre Ángel Gozalo en la seva compareixença com a testimoni aquest dimecres, davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem, encarregada de jutjar el procés.



El cap de la Guàrdia Civil l'1-O, avui tinent general del cos, ha seguit a ulls clucs el cami marcat pels altres responsables policials en l'etapa de major tensió a Catalunya, per relatar com els agents van ser rebuts amb "virulència" quan van actuar a col·legis electorals per intentar impedir el referèndum sobiranista de l'1 d'octubre de 2017.



En aquesta jornada, afirmava, "en general" els agents van ser rebuts amb violència, que es materialitzava en forma d'' "empentes, insults o llançament d'objectes". Segons el seu relat, van documentar 131 "mostres de desafecto" la Guàrdia Civil en aquestes dates, entenent això com a "situacions d'assetjament", escarnis i altres protestes. I això va comportar que els agents i els seus familiars sentissin "pressió" quan feien qualsevol activitat ordinària, en el seu dia a dia, ha dit.



A més, i davant preguntes de les defenses, el tinent general ha reconegut que l'Institut Armat va començar a investigar sobre el full de ruta cap al referèndum i la independència tres anys abans de la celebració de l'1-O. "La Guàrdia Civil investiga [el procés] des de 2014, des d'abans del 9-N famós. Tenim història, història acumulada i molta intel·ligència bàsica, clar", afirmava.



