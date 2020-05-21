La cap de la UE contra el coronavirus avisa d'un rebrot: "La pregunta és quan i com de fort serà"

La directora del Centre Europeu de Prevenció i Control de Malalties (ECDC, per les sigles en anglès), Andrea Ammon, dona per fet que hi haurà una segona onada de casos de coronavirus. "La pregunta és quan i com de fort serà", ha precisat. La cap de la UE contra el coronavirus ha assenyalat en una entrevista a The Guardian que les xifres d'immunitat de grup, que se situen entre el 2% i el 14% i, deixa un alt percentatge de la població "molt susceptible" a un contagi: "el virus està al nostre voltant, circulant molt més que gener i febrer ... no vull dibuixar una imatge de la fi del món, però crec que hem de ser realistes. que ara no és el moment de relaxar-se del tot ", ha avisat.



Ammon ha indicat que les mesures s'han d'actualitzar: "S'ha d'observar la preparació de l'hospital, assegurar-se tenir un augment de capacitat dels llits, en general, però també en particular per als llits de les Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI)". La directora de l'ECDC dona un toc d'atenció als governs en assenyalar que "van subestimar la velocitat del contagi".



Així mateix, assenyala les vacances d'esquí alpí en la primera setmana de març com un "moment crucial en l'expansió de la Covid-19 a Europa". De la mateixa manera, qüestiona les mesures tardanes que es van implantar en els països: "Recordo que quan la Xina va tancar Wuhan, la gent em va dir: 'Mira, això no seria possible a Europa'".