Carles Puigdemont, disposat a anar de número dos de Junqueres a les Europees

L'expresident Carles Puigdemont a l'exili estaria "absolutament disposat" a anar com a número dos de l'exvicepresident empresonat, Oriol Junqueras, a les eleccions europees on el republicà es presenta com a cap de llista d'ERC.



Així ho ha fet saber en declaracions a Catalunya Radio aquest dimarts al matí, on ha assegurat que no anirà al capdavant de cap candidatura: "Nosaltres si prediquem la idea de la màxima unitat i els màxims esforços, l'hem de practicar, i crec que donaríem una bona notícia i una potència eorme en el que és el discurs dels drets fonamentals, tant a Catalunya, a Espanya i a Europa, si poguéssim articular un discurs molt potent". També ha admès que li semblaria una bona idea que la número 3 d'aquesta hipotètica llista fos l'excandidata de la CUP, Anna Gabriel, ara a l'exili.



Aquest dilluns, va trascendir que ERC estaria negociant una candidatura conjunta amb EH Bildu i el BNG gallec pel Parlament Europeu, tal com va deixar entreveure el líder de la formació basca, Arnaldo Otegui, en una entrevista pel programa FAQS de TV3.



En referència al diàleg amb el govern de Pedro Sánchez, Puigdemont també ha dit que les negociacions amb l'Estat no són possibles sempre i quan hi hagi "una de les parts emmanillada"

