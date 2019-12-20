Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín, acreditats com a eurodiputats

Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín entren a la seu del Parlament Europeu a Brussel·les per obtenir les credencials d'eurodiputats. La institució ha aixecat la prohibició d'accés a l'expresident i l'exconseller català, imposada perquè cap dels dos van poder anar a acreditar-se com a parlamentaris comunitaris a l'Estat espanyol.
Puigdemont i Comín han obtingut una credencial temporal d'europarlamentaris vàlida, han rebut informació dels serveis parlamentaris sobre les seves tasques i els seus drets financers. Serà el 6 de gener quan podran tornar i rebre la credencial definitiva i, per tant, participar del pròxim ple del Parlament Europeu, fixat pel 13 de gener de 2020.
La decisió arriba l'endemà que el Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea emetés la sentència sobre la immunitat del líder d'ERC a presó, Oriol Junqueras, segons la qual Junqueras hauria d'haver estat alliberat un cop escollit eurodiputat.
A més, el TJUE també ha estimat el recurs que Puigdemont i Comín ja van interposar al Parlament Europeu per reclamar ser reconeguts com a eurodiputats. En l'escrit, l'alt tribunal anul·la la interlocutòria del Tribunal General, que en aquell moment va desestimar la demanda de mesures provisionals de tots dos representants: "El president del Tribunal General es va equivocar en negar que hi hagués fumus boni iuris (aparença de bon dret) i no examinar el requisit de la urgència ni va ponderar els interessos en presència. D'altra banda, la interlocutòria impugnada es va dictar sense consultar al Parlament Europeu".
El TJUE també estima el nostre recurs contra el Parlament Europeu i diu que el Tribunal General va errar quan el dia 1 de juliol ens va denegar les mesures cautelars per prendre possessió dels nostres escons. https://t.co/CQuvS9AaN0— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) December 20, 2019
