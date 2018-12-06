Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Càrregues policials contra antifeixistes de Girona i Terrassa quan es manifestaven contra actes amb la presència de Vox

Les manifestacions han provat de boicotejar actes de commemoració a la Constitució que organitzaven plataformes amb el suport del partit d'ultradreta. A Terrassa, els manifestants han cremat contenidors i la policia ha disparat bales de foam. La diputada cupaire Maria Sirvent rep un impacte de bala a la ciutat vallesenca.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Contenidor cremant a Terrassa durant una manifestació antifeixista. CCMA

Contenidor cremant a Terrassa durant una manifestació antifeixista. CCMA

La ciutat de Girona ha viscut moments de tensió aquest matí de dijous quan un grup d'antifeixistes han volgut boicotejar un acte de commemoració a la Constitució organitzat per Borbonia, una plataforma que compta amb el suport del partit ultradretà Vox i el PP. L'acte s'ha celebrat a la plaça U d'octubre, abans anomenada plaça de la Constitució.

Més d'una cinquantena de persones han passat per sobre del cordó policial i els Mossos d'Esquadra han carregat contra els manifestants. Segons els Serveis d'Emergències 18 persones han resultat ferides. Entre ells, 11 agents de la policia i set manifestants, un d'ells ferit de gravetat. A més, un manifestant ha estat detingut pels cossos de seguretat i ha sortit en llibertat a les 16.00 h amb càrrecs d'atemptat contra l'autoritat.

A Terrassa, una concentració antifeixista també  ha convocat amb l'objectiu d'evitar que Vox celebrés un altre acte a la ciutat. Un miler de concentrats han desafiat els cordons policials i els Mossos d'Esquadra han carregat contra els manifestants, que han cremat contenidors. La policia també ha disparat bales de foam contra els antifeixistes.

De moment, hi ha tres ferits confirmats a causa de les càrregues. A més, fonts de la CUP asseguren que la diputada anticapitalista Maria Sirvent ha rebut l'impacte d'una bala de foam dels Mossos d'Esquadra. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas