Catalunya començarà el curs 2019-2020 amb més de 1.000 barracons

Els barracons continuaran sent una realitat molt present als centres educatius catalans durant el proper curs, que arrencarà al setembre. Segons dades del Departament d’Educació citades per TV3, durant l’estiu es faran obres que permetran treure 57 mòduls a tot el Principat, si bé se n’instal·laran 55 a d’altres llocs. Dit d’una altra manera, es passarà dels 1.015 barracons del curs 2018-2019 als 1.013 del 2019-2020. El Departament d’Educació assegura que vol eliminar tots els mòduls prefabricats en un termini de set anys, sempre que hi hagi pressupost. Actualment, més de 400 centres educatius en tenen.



La realitat, però, és que aquesta és una promesa recurrent que mai s’ha arribat a materialitzar. El 2000 n’hi havia 782 i el govern, encara presidit per Jordi Pujol, va presentar un pla de xoc per retirar-los completament en quatre anys. El 2004 la xifra havia baixat, però ni molt menys havien desaparegut: n’hi havia 527. A partir d’aleshores, i en bona a causa del creixement demogràfic experimentat pel país arran de les noves migracions, la xifra es va disparar i el 2009 es va arribar al màxim de 1.063 barracons. A partir d’aquell moment el nombre s’ha mantingut més o menys estable al voltant del miler de mòduls prefabricats.



Dels mòduls actuals, el 30% responen a necessitats puntuals, però la majoria (el 70%) són per cobrir necessitats estructurals, és a dir, haurien de ser edificis definitius. La seva substitució, però, no es porta a terme fins que no hi ha disponibilitat pressupostària i això s’ha traduït en que nombrosos centres fa més d’una dècada que utilitzen barracons.