Catalunya dobla el ritme de víctimes mortals amb 177 morts en un dia i ja en suma 516

Ja són 2.073 els malalts de coronavirus a Catalunya, que supera Madrid en nombre de contagis. Al conjunt de l'Estat espanyol ja hi ha un total de 2.700 morts pel virus, 514 més que dilluns.

Un sanitario en la entrada de Urgencias del Hospital de Bellvitge, en Barcelona | EFE
Un sanitari entre les ambulàncies d'urgències a l'hospital de Bellvitge. Arxiu

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han donat 2.073 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, 134 casos més que dilluns. En total, ja són 2.073 els malalts de coronavirus, dels quals 1.524 són sanitaris. Del total de positius acumulats, fins ara han mort a causa de la Covid-19 un total de 516 persones, de les quals 177 noves defuncions s'ha produït aquest dimarts. Aquesta és la xifra més alta de morts en un dia d'ençà que va iniciar-se la crisi i quasi doble el nombre d'aquest dilluns, 94.

Pel que fa al nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus a Catalunya, un total de 781 persones estan greus i s'han donat 1.274 altes, 519 en les últimes 24 hores.

Pel que fa a la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, Salut confirma 306 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 des que es va declarar el brot, dels quals 140 són professionals sanitaris. A més, 41 persones han mort amb la Covid-19.

Al conjunt de l'Estat espanyol ja hi ha un total de 2.700 morts pel virus, 514 més que dilluns. Els contagis se situen a prop de 40.000 malalts, amb 6.584 nous casos. Quasi 3.800 persones han rebut l'alta i 2.636 segueixen a les unitats de cures intensives (UCI).  

