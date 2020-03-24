Catalunya dobla el ritme de víctimes mortals amb 177 morts en un dia i ja en suma 516

barcelona
El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han donat 2.073 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, 134 casos més que dilluns. En total, ja són 2.073 els malalts de coronavirus, dels quals 1.524 són sanitaris. Del total de positius acumulats, fins ara han mort a causa de la Covid-19 un total de 516 persones, de les quals 177 noves defuncions s'ha produït aquest dimarts. Aquesta és la xifra més alta de morts en un dia d'ençà que va iniciar-se la crisi i quasi doble el nombre d'aquest dilluns, 94.
Pel que fa al nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus a Catalunya, un total de 781 persones estan greus i s'han donat 1.274 altes, 519 en les últimes 24 hores.
Pel que fa a la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, Salut confirma 306 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 des que es va declarar el brot, dels quals 140 són professionals sanitaris. A més, 41 persones han mort amb la Covid-19.
Al conjunt de l'Estat espanyol ja hi ha un total de 2.700 morts pel virus, 514 més que dilluns. Els contagis se situen a prop de 40.000 malalts, amb 6.584 nous casos. Quasi 3.800 persones han rebut l'alta i 2.636 segueixen a les unitats de cures intensives (UCI).
