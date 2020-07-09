Catalunya homenatja les víctimes de la Covid-19 amb un acte intimista

Els membres de l'Executiu català, el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, acompanyats pel ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa i l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, han presidit aquest dijous l'acte institucional "De la foscor a la llum", organitzat pel Govern, per retre homenatge a les víctimes del coronavirus a les Fonts de Montjuïc de Barcelona. El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha pujat a l'escenari i ha especificat que l'esdeveniment tenia la intenció d'expressar el condol per totes les persones que han estat víctimes de la Covid-19. També ha dedicat unes paraules a aquells que no van poder acomiadar-se de les persones que han mort per aquesta malaltia que s'ha endut la vida de 12.606 persones a Catalunya.

Així mateix, ha assenyalat que aquest esdeveniment també és un reconeixement col·lectiu als sanitaris, al personal d'emergències i de serveis d'essencials que "amb un coratge indescriptible" han "cuidat" de la població "posant en risc la seva salut". L'homentatge no ha comptat amb l'assistència de la CUP, formació que s'ha mostrat contrària al format de l'esdeveniment, que s'ha fet tancat al públic per evitar aglomeracions i contagis.

Després de la intervenció del president català, diversos artistes, entre ells Jordi Savall, Rosa Andreu, Txell Sust, Mònica Rodas, Clara Peya, Ariadna Peya, Marc Soler, Gemma Humet, Las Migas, Micky Núñez, Lax'n'Busto, Miquel Abras, Dr. Prats, Jofre Bardagí, Beth, Elena Gadel, Santi Balmes i Joan Pera han protagonitzat diverses actuacions artístiques.

Durant l'acte d'homenatge també s'han mostrat els testimonis de diferents treballadors essencials (personal sanitari, periodistes, transportistes, pescadores, treballadors del sector agroalimentari, entre d'altres), que han explicat la seva experiència durant el confinament. D'altra banda, civils que s'han vist colpits per l'epidèmia han exposat les seves vivències a través de diversos vídeos. També s'ha comptat amb els infants, que han relatat amb més innocència que els adults com han viscut el confinament i les pors que els hi ha generat el coronavirus.