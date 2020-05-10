Catalunya intensifica el descens de víctimes pel coronavirus, amb 51 morts el darrer dia

El dia abans que tres regions sanitàries -Camp de Tarragona, Terres de l'Ebre i Alt Pirineu i l'Aran- entrin a la fase 1 de la desescalada, Catalunya ha registrat algunes de les millors dades de víctimes de la pandèmia de les darreres setmanes. En concret, segons ha informat el Departament de Salut, les darreres 24 hores les funeràries han documentat 51 morts per Covid-19, la segona xifra més baixa des que fa quatre setmanes el Govern va decidir canviar el mètode de recompte. Els hospitals, de fet, només n'han registrat 15, el volum més baix des del 18 de març. En total, des que va esclatar la pandèmia han mort al Principat 11.160 persones pel coronavirus.



A més a més, els positius confirmats per prova PCR també són especialment baixos, amb 123 casos, una dada que no es donava des de l'11 de març, és a dir, des de fa dos mesos, quan encara no s'havia decretat l'estat d'alarma. La xifra també confirma la tendència a la baixa dels darrers dies, ja que dimecres es van comunicar 1.062 positius, dijous, 386; divendres, 397; i dissabte, 201. En total, els positius confirmats són 60.728, tot i que hi ha 175.000 casos més qualificats com a "sospitosos". També continua el descens de persones ingressades a les UCI, que queda per sota de les 400.



Pel que fa a l'Estat, les morts diàries per coronavirus segueixen a la baixa amb 143 defuncions les últimes 24 hores, segons ha informat aquest diumenge el Ministeri de Sanitat. Es tracta de 36 menys que ahir dissabte (179) i una xifra clarament menor a les 229 víctimes de divendres i les 213 registrades el dijous. Pel que fa al nombre de positius confirmats per PCR hi ha hagut un lleuger repunt amb 621 nous casos –en comparació amb els 604 de fa 24 hores. En total, des de l'inici de la pandèmia per la covid-19 s'han registrat 26.621 morts i 224.390 contagis arreu de l'estat espanyol.