Público
ONADA DE CALOR

La Catalunya interior s'encamina cap a temperatures rècord de 43 graus 

L'onada de calor podria deixar registres superiors als 43 graus en diverses comarques el cap de setmana. El Servei Meteorològic decreta el nivell màxim de perill per les temperatures extremes

Tres turistes amb el cap cobert amb barrets per la calor, a Lleida.
Tres turistes amb el cap cobert amb barrets per la calor, a Lleida. Salvador Miret

El Servei Meteorològic de Catalunya ha decretat el grau màxim de perill, el 6, per l'onada de calor, i preveu que se superin els 43 graus en algunes zones. El punt àlgid es preveu el cap de setmana amb valors extrems a l'interior, especialment a la Catalunya Central, valls del Prepirineu, punts del prelitoral i Ponent. Dijous ja es va arribar a valors de 42,8 graus a Artés (el Bages) o 42,5 graus a Gurb (Osona). A banda, la temperatura mínima també serà persistentment alta, amb valors que en alguns punts no baixaran dels 25 o 26 graus. La previsió és que diumenge la massa d'aire càlid causant de l'episodi de calor es comenci a retirar. Els models a mitjà termini indiquen que a partir de dilluns 16 la calor es normalitzarà progressivament.

Segons el Servei Meteorològic de Catalunya, el precedent més clar d'una onada de calor comparable és la de finals de juny del 2019, que va afectar Catalunya entre els dies 25 i 30.

En aquell cas la calor va ser molt homogènia a l'interior i prelitoral nord, mentre que al litoral no va ser tan extraordinària. Com a valors més elevats, es van enregistrar 43,6 graus a Artés el dia 28 i 43,8 graus a Alcarràs el dia 29 de juny del 2019.

