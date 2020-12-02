Estàs llegint: Catalunya tanca el novembre amb 484.748 aturats, un 24% més que l'any passat

Catalunya tanca el novembre amb 484.748 aturats, un 24% més que l'any passat

La dada es manté estable respecte l'octubre d'enguany mentre que l'afiliació a la Seguretat Social puja un 0,1% en un mes. Els ERTO repunten i a mitjans de mes hi havia 38.945 expedients que afecten 196.359 catalans.

La cambrera del bar-xiringuito Tsunami, al barri d'Horta-Guinardó. Maria Rubio

L'atur registrat aquest mes de novembre registra un augment d'un 24,24% més respecte l'any passat. Així ho mostren les dades del Ministeri de Treball publicades aquest dimecres, que sumen un total de 484.748 persones parades. En comparació amb l'octubre d'aquest any, l'atur es manté estable, amb un lleu increment del 0,04%.

Pel que fa a les dades d'afiliats a la Seguretat Social, Catalunya va sumar 3.353 persones més, fins als 3.378.995 afiliats, un 0,1% més que el mes anterior. Tot i això, aquesta xifra amb relació el novembre del 2019 encara continua sent inferior, amb un 2,42% menys (-83.933).

D'altra banda, els ERTO han tornat a repuntar i a mitjans de mes ja hi havia 38.945 expedients que afecten 196.359 catalans. A tot l'Estat espanyol, en total ja hi ha 746.000 persones en ERTO, una reducció d'un 80% des de l'abril, quan es va registrar el pic, segons dades de la Seguretat Social.

Suau recuperació des de la primera onada

En tot l'Estat espanyol, la Seguretat Social va sumar 31.638 cotitzants respecte al mes d'octubre, el que suposa un increment del 0,2%. En total, ja són 19.022.002 persones ocupades i se certifica així la major pujada d'afiliats des de 2006, un fet contextualitzat pel gran declivi del confinament de la primavera i que ara registra el setè més consecutiu d'augment de l'afiliació mitjana. És el primer cop des de l'inici de la pandèmia que se superen els 19 milions d'ocupats, tot i que l'atur també augmenta, amb 25.269 persones més, arribant així al total de 3.851.312 aturats.

En relació amb ara fa un any, les xifres d'aquest 2020 són pitjors: hi ha 354.877 treballadors mitjans menys i 653.128 aturats més.

