Público
coronavirus

Catalunya mantindrà el toc de queda almenys fins el 23 de novembre

Salut ja havia anunciat que el volia allargar com a mínim 15 dies més per consolidar la tendència a la baixa de l'epidèmia.

El passeig de Gràcia, buit durant el toc de queda. Maria Rubio
barcelona

acn

El Procicat ha acordat aquest divendres prorrogar durant quinze dies més el toc de queda a Catalunya, fins el 23 de novembre. L' actual restricció de mobilitat entre les 10 de la nit i les sis del matí acaba dilluns vinent i està previst que l'ampliació es publiqui al DOGC abans que venci el termini. La Conselleria de Salut havia proposat la pròrroga per consolidar la lleugera millora dels últims dies, que constata una lleu reducció de la velocitat de transmissió un cop superat el pic de la segona onada.

Mentrestant, continuen vigents els tancaments de bars, restaurants, centres d'estètica, teatres, cinemes i gimnasos, així com la limitació d'aforaments als comerços, a més del tancament perimetral de Catalunya i el confinament municipal de cap de setmana. Això haurà de ser revisat a finals de la setmana que ve, que és quan acaba la vigència del decret de fa una setmana.

