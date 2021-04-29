Estàs llegint: Catalunya redueix l'atur en el darrer trimestre, però suma 88.000 persones desocupades en un any

Catalunya redueix l'atur en el darrer trimestre, però suma 88.000 persones desocupades en un any

Les llistes es redueixen en 38.200 persones els aturats durant el primer trimestre de 2021, amb una taxa d'atur del 12,9%. A Espanya, la pandèmia ha acabat amb més de 474.500 llocs de feina provocant una taxa d'atur del 15,98%.

Oficina de Treball al carrer Sepúlveda de Barcelona.
Oficina de Treball del carrer Sepúlveda, a Barcelona.  Anna Berga / ACN

barcelona

Catalunya ha tancat el primer trimestre del 2021 amb 499.700 persones sense feina que suposa una taxa d'atur del 12,9%, segons les dades de l'Enquesta de Població Activa (EPA) que l'Institut Nacional d'Estadística (INE) ha fet públiques aquest dijous. L'obertura posterior a la tercera onada i l'inici de la Setmana Santa ha deixat una caiguda de l'atur del 7,1% i 38.200 aturats menys respecte del quart trimestre del 2020, la segona baixada més alta de totes les comunitats autònomes, darrere de Madrid.

Malgrat això, l'impacte de la pandèmia ha provocat un augment de 88.100 persones a les llistes de l'atur (+21,4%) i la destrucció 77.300 llocs de treball (-2,41%) en els últims dotze mesos. A l'Estat espanyol, la pandèmia ha acabat amb més de 474.500 llocs de feina i la taxa d'atur és del 15,98%, lleugerament per sota del trimestre anterior.

A diferència de la tendència que s'observa a Catalunya, l'ocupació l'últim trimestre ha caigut en 137.500 persones (-0,71%) respecte al trimestre anterior a l'Estat. Les dades de persones sense feina que recull l'EPA, però, no inclouen les persones incloses en un Expedient de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO), que estadísticament es consideren ocupats.

