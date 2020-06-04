Catalunya registra 10 morts més per Covid-19 i 228 nous positius

Les funeràries han reportat 10 noves morts per Covid-19 a Catalunya, 24 menys que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes en 12.333. A banda, s'han detectat 228 nous casos positius testats (78 més que en l'anterior registre) i ja en són 67.461. A les UCI queden 138 persones ingressades amb coronavirus, 11 menys que 24 hores abans.



De moment, no hi ha cap persona morta registrada aquest dimecres 3 de juny, tot i que és una dada que pot variar en els pròxims dies quan les funeràries reportin més informació. Per exemple, en la informació facilitada per Salut dimecres no apareixia cap mort amb data 2 de juny, i en l'actualització d'aquest dijous ja en registra sis.



Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.182 persones; a la zona metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.851 morts i a la metropolitana sud s'han registrat 2.318 defuncions. A la Catalunya Central es mantenen en 1.529 persones mortes, a Girona n'hi ha 781, al Camp de Tarragona són 384; a Lleida, 205; a l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran, 30; mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 44 defuncions.

