Catalunya registra 11 nous morts per la Covid-19 i 156 nous positius testats

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 11 noves morts per la Covid-19 en les darreres 24 hores, 17 menys que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes en 12.280. A banda, s'han detectat 156 nous casos positius testats (203 emnys) i ja en són 67.060. D'entre les víctimes, 6.706 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari (3 més), 3.965 ho han fet en una residència (les mateixes que en el balanç anterior) i 777 al domicili (2 menys), mentre que 822 no estan classificades per falta d'informació (10 més). Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.066 persones ingressades greus i actualment en són 163, les mateixes que fa 24 hores.

De moment hi ha set persones classificades en l'apartat de morts del dia 31 de maig, i 21 en el dia 30, però aquesta dada variarà en els pròxims dies quan les funeràries reportin nova informació. Pel que fa a la retrospectiva de positius, fins al moment n'hi ha hagut 18 el diumenge, 61 el dissabte 30, 225 el divendres 29 i 191 el dijous 28.

En les residències de gent gran, hi ha 13.951 casos confirmats, fet que representen tretze més que les dades facilitades per Salut en el balanç de diumenge. A més, 2.166 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació. Són 73 menys que l'última xifra que Salut havia facilitat.

El nombre d'altes hospitalàries des de l'inici de la crisi ha pujat en 42 persones en un dia, fins a les 38.154.

Les dades per territoris

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.168 persones, entre positius i sospitosos, 2.304 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 1.300 en residències, 277 en domicilis i 287 no classificats; a la zona metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.834 morts, 1.544 en hospitals i sociosanitaris i 969 en residències, a banda de 187 no classificats i 138 en domicilis; mentre a la metropolitana sud s'han registrat 2.310 defuncions, amb 1.397 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 769 en residències, 95 en domicilis i 49 no classificats. A la Catalunya Central han mort 1.518 persones (711 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 505 en residències, 187 no classificats i 115 en domicilis) i a Girona han estat 776 els morts (339 en hospitals, 230 en residències, 123 en domicilis i 84 no classificats).

Pel que fa al Camp de Tarragona, els morts són 383, dels quals 242 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 118 en residències, 11 en domicilis i 12 més no classificats, mentre que a Lleida hi ha hagut 205 morts en total, 127 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 58 en residències, tretze no classificats i set en domicilis. A l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran es mantenen amb 30 morts com ja fa dies, 13 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, set en residències, vuit no classificats i dos en domicilis; mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 43 defuncions, 23 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 7 en residències, 9 en domicilis i 4 sense classificar.

Pel que fa a casos positius de coronavirus, a Barcelona ciutat n'hi ha 18.193 de confirmats, nou més que en les darreres dades facilitades per Salut. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 16.693, i a la metropolitana sud, 12.431. A la Catalunya Central són 6.079 els confirmats. A Girona hi ha 6.733 positius. En el cas del Camp de Tarragona, hi ha 2.059 persones amb coronavirus confirmades, mentre que a Lleida n'hi ha 2.561. A l'Alt Pirineu i Aran hi ha 405 casos confirmats, i a les Terres de l'Ebre, 325.

D'entre tots aquests, Barcelona ciutat té 3.485 casos confirmats en residències. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 3.369, mentre que a l'àrea metropolitana sud se'n registren 2.698. A la Catalunya Central són 1.649 els residents confirmats, i a Girona en són 1.610. A les residències del Camp de Tarragona hi ha 457 casos positius confirmats, i a Lleida són 528. En el cas de l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, hi ha 80 casos confirmats, mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre es mantenen en 16.