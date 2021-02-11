Catalunya registra 114 defuncions i supera els 20.000 morts per coronavirus, però la resta d'indicadors continuen a la baixa

Catalunya ha confirmat 114 noves morts aquest dijous i ja supera les 20.000 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. En concret, hi ha hagut 20.020 defuncions des de l'inici de la pandèmia, segons el darrer balanç de Salut. Ara bé, la resta dels indicadors continuen baixant, tot i que la pressió assistencial es manté elevada en la tercera onada de coronavirus. Mentre que la velocitat de propagació, el risc de rebrot, la incidència acumulada a 14 dies així com els ingressos hospitalaris disminueixen, el nombre d'ingressats a l'UCI augmenta lleugerament.



La velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19 (Rt) continua a la baixa, i està ara en 0,82, una centèsima menys que fa 24 hores. El risc de rebrot també ha disminuït, en concret 8 punts, i se situa en 359. En paral·lel, la incidència a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants passa de 458,49 a 452,33. En aquest sentit, s'han declarat 2.040 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, amb un total de 491.155, mentre que el 5,60% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu.

El número de pacients ingressats continua sent elevat, el que tensiona encara més la pressió hospitalaria. En total, hi ha 2.457 pacients ingressats amb Covid-19 als hospitals, nou menys que ahir, i 671 a l'UCI, tres més que fa 24 hores.