Catalunya registra 15.000 aturats menys i encadena tres mesos a la baixa

barcelona
L'atur encadena tres mesos de caiguda al maig, que s'ha tancat amb 15.368 desocupats menys (-3,09%) i viu la primera reducció anual en tota la pandèmia. En total, a Catalunya hi ha 481.817 aturats, un 0,28% menys que fa un any, amb un descens de 1.332 persones. Durant el cinquè mes de l'any l'afiliació s'ha enfilat un 1,10%, acabant el maig amb 37.363 treballadors més registrats a la Seguretat Social.
En els últims dotze mesos, a Catalunya s'han generat 120.859 llocs de treball i s'ha vist un increment del 3,65% de l'afiliació. D'altra banda, els ERTO continuen disminuint fins als 112.089 afectats al maig. A l'Estat, l'atur ha baixat en 129.378 persones en el mes de maig, la reducció mensual més alta de la sèrie històrica.
D'aquesta manera, l'atur estatal se situa en 3.781.250 persones, 76.526 desocupats menys (-1,98%) que fa dotze mesos, quan encara estava en vigor el primer estat d'alarma i s'estava en plena desescalada del confinament domiciliari.
