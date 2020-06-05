Estàs llegint: Catalunya registra vuit morts més i 239 positius per Covid-19

EMERGÈNCIA SANITÀRIA

Catalunya registra vuit morts més i 239 positius per Covid-19

Continua el descens de pacients ingressats a les UCI amb coronavirus, que ara mateix són 127, onze menys que el dia anterior. 

Desmuntatge del pavelló Claror Marítim, que s'havia adaptat per donar suport a l'Hospital del Mar. EFE / ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
Desmuntatge del pavelló Claror Marítim, que s'havia adaptat per donar suport a l'Hospital del Mar. EFE / ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

BARCELONA

PÚBLIC 

Catalunya suma vuit víctimes mortals més per coronavirus i un total de 12.341 des de l'esclat de la pandèmia, segons les darreres dades que ha publicat el Departament de Salut. A més a més, s'han confirmat 239 nous casos positius més a través de test, de manera que el total s'eleva a 67.700. També continua el descens de persones ingressades a les UCI dels hospitals, que ara mateix són 127, 11 menys que el dia anterior.

El gruix dels morts es concentren fonamentalment a quatre regions: Barcelona ciutat, la zona metropolitana sud, la zona metropolitana nord i la Catalunya Central, que en sumen 10.885 víctimes, el 88,2% del global. Es reparteixen entre les 4.192 de la capital, les 2.857 de la metropolitana nord, les 2.290 de la metropolitana sud i les 1.546 de la Catalunya Central. Pel que fa a la resta, a Girona se n'han registrat 783, al Camp de Tarragona, 384; a Lleida, 206; a les Terres de l'Ebre, 44; i a l'Alt Pirineu-Aran, 30.

