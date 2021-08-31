Catalunya se situa per sota dels 1.000 contagis diaris per primer cop en els últims dos mesos

Després d'uns dies d'una certa frenada, la caiguda de contagis de Covid-19 s'ha tornat a accelerar a Catalunya, com demostra el descens d'un indicador clau com la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt, que ara està en 0,80. És el tercer dia seguit que retrocedeix -estava a 0,85- i s'allunya de l'1, el nivell a partir del qual l'epidèmia s'expandeix. Traduït a dades absolutes això explica que el volum de contagis se situï per sota dels 1.000 de mitjana diària en l'última setmana amb dades definitives -entre el 21 i el 27 d'agost-, en què se n'han registrat un total de 6.768 casos-. Feia dos mesos exactes -des del 20 al 26 de juny- que Catalunya no se situava per sota dels 1.000 contagis diaris de mitjana. En aquelles dates s'estava iniciant l'esclat de casos que va marcar l'inici de la cinquena onada.



Òbviament això també comporta que la incidència de casos acumulada per 100.000 habitants vagi a la baixa i estigui ara en 86,9 a set dies i en 210,3 a 14. El risc de rebrot es manté elevat, però segueix caient i ara ja està en 160, deu punts menys, mentre que la positivitat de les proves se situa en el 5,42%, de manera que continua apropant-se al 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control.



Pel que fa a la situació assistencial, el Departament de Salut ha declarat que hi ha 14 pacients crítics menys ingressats a les UCI, 385 en total. Els hospitalitzats també baixen i ara n'hi ha 1.121 (-31). S'han notificat nou morts en les últimes hores i el total de defuncions des de l'inici és de 23.390.

