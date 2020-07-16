Catalunya suma 1.293 contagis i quatre morts més per coronavirus

El ball de xifres torna a protagonitzar el recompte de nous contagis a Catalunya. El Departament de Salut ha detectat 762 nous positius per Covid-19 confirmats per PCR o epidemiològicament aquest dijous. Això situa la xifra global de positius en 69.903, però puja fins a 79.595 si es tenen en compte també proves serològiques (1.293). Així doncs, el nombre de contagis a Catalunya s'acosta als 80.000, segons els càlculs de la Generalitat. D'altra banda, el Ministeri de Sanitat ha registrat aquest dijous 1.361 nous positius a Espanya. Pel que fa a les morts, les funeràries catalanes n'han reportat quatre més al Principat. En total, ja hi ha 12.631 víctimes.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat 40.316 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19, les mateixes que aquest dimecres. Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 15.240 persones han estat confirmades com a positius, 76 més que fa 24 hores. Fins ara, hi ha hagut 4.192 ingressats en estat greu, les mateixes que ahir, i actualment en són 47, una menys que en l'últim balanç.

Al Segrià, comarca que continua amb confinament perimetral, se sumen 178 nous casos fins arribar als 3.763 total des de l'inici de la pandèmia. Al conjunt de la regió de Lleida, s'han sumat 192 casos i el total ascendeix a 5.200. Sumant tests serològics, a la regió lleidatana hi ha 5.481 casos.



A la ciutat de Barcelona, els casos confirmats per PCR, epidemiològicament han augmentat en 178 respecte a l'últim balanç. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, comptant també tests serològics, s'han reportat 21.856 a la capital catalana.

Pel que fa a la regió metropolitana sud, han sumat 197 nous casos. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, incloent en aquest cas proves serològiques, s'han registrat en aquesta regió 14.686 casos.

Per la seva part, el Ministeri de Sanitat ha registrat 1.361 nous positius per Covid-19 a Espanya en relació amb el total de casos confirmats de dimecres. Segons l'informe d'aquest dijous, des que va començar la pandèmia hi ha hagut 258.855 casos confirmats per proves diagnòstiques. Dels diagnòstics, 580 van ser el dia previ. Són 200 més que l'anterior.

L'autonomia amb més diagnòstics és l'Aragó, amb 266, seguida de Catalunya amb 142. Pel que fa a les defuncions, Sanitat xifra en 28.416 el total de morts per coronavirus a Espanya, tres més que dimecres. Segons l'informe d'avui, hi ha hagut 9 defuncions en els últims set dies, dues a Catalunya. En l'última setmana hi ha hagut 196 hospitalitzacions i 17 ingressos en UCI.