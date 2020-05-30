Catalunya suma 19 víctimes mortals i conté les defuncions en la franja més baixa

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 19 noves morts per la Covid-19 en les darreres 24 hores, 23 menys que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes en 12.241. A banda, s'han detectat 257 nous casos positius testats (130 menys) i ja en són 66.545. D'entre les víctimes, 6.690 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari (12 més), 3.965 ho han fet en una residència (una més que en el balanç anterior) i 778 al domicili (els mateixos que divendres), mentre 808 no estan classificades per falta d'informació (sis més). Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.064 persones ingressades greus, una més des de l'últim balanç, i actualment en són 164, 7 menys que fa 24 hores.

De moment hi ha tres persones classificades en l'apartat de morts del dia 29 de maig, i 15 en el dia 28, però aquesta dada variarà en els propers dies quan les funeràries reportin nova informació. Pel que fa a la retrospectiva de positius, fins al moment n'hi ha hagut 18 el divendres dia 29, 106 el dijous 28 i 220 el dimecres dia 27.

En les residències de gent gran, hi ha 13.898 casos confirmats, fet que representen 29 més que les dades facilitades per Salut en el balanç de divendres. A més, 2.143 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació. Són 38 menys que l'última xifra que Salut havia facilitat, que era de 2.182. El nombre d'altes hospitalàries des de l'inici de la crisi ha pujat en 114 persones en un dia, fins a les 37.892.

Distribució de dades per territoris

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.157 persones, entre positius i sospitosos, 2.297 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 1.296 en residències, 277 en domicilis i 287 no classificats; a la zona metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.825 morts, 1.542 en hospitals i sociosanitaris i 977 en residències, a banda de 167 no classificats i 139 en domicilis; mentre a la metropolitana sud s'han registrat 2.306 defuncions, amb 1.395 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 767 en residències, 95 en domicilis i 49 no classificats. A la Catalunya Central han mort 1.512 persones (707 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 504 en residències, 186 no classificats i 115 en domicilis) i a Girona han estat 773 els morts (339 en hospitals, 229 en residències, 123 en domicilis i 82 no classificats).

Pel que fa al Camp de Tarragona, ja són 382 els morts, 242 dels quals en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 118 en residències, 11 en domicilis i 11 més no classificats, mentre que a Lleida hi ha hagut 204 morts en total, 126 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 58 en residències, tretze no classificats i set en domicilis. A l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran es mantenen amb 30 morts com ja fa dies, 13 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, set en residències, vuit no classificats i dos en domicilis; mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 43 defuncions, 23 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 7 en residències, 9 en domicilis i 4 sense classificar.

Pel que fa a casos positius de coronavirus, a Barcelona ciutat n'hi ha 18.183 de confirmats, set més que en les darreres dades facilitades per Salut. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 16.622, i a la metropolitana sud, 12.340. A la Catalunya Central són 6.049 els confirmats. A Girona hi ha 6.677 positius. En el cas del Camp de Tarragona, hi ha 2.043 persones amb coronavirus confirmades, mentre que a Lleida n'hi ha 2.482. A l'Alt Pirineu i Aran hi ha 403 casos confirmats, i a les Terres de l'Ebre, 324.

D'entre tots aquests, Barcelona ciutat té 3.440 casos confirmats en residències. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 3.368, mentre que a l'àrea metropolitana sud se'n registren 2.694. A la Catalunya Central són 1.649 els residents confirmats, i a Girona en són 1.610. A les residències del Camp de Tarragona hi ha 456 casos positius confirmats, i a Lleida són 526. En el cas de l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, hi ha 80 casos confirmats, mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre es mantenen en 16.