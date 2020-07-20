Catalunya suma 755 nous contagis de coronavirus, gairebé 200 menys que el dia anterior

El Departament de Salut ha informat que Catalunya ha sumat 755 nous positius per Covid-19 en les últimes 24 hores, de manera que la xifra global de positius se situa en 83.631 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. Es tracta de 189 positius menys que l'augment registrat el dia anterior. La majoria estan concentrats a Barcelona ciutat (210), les regions metropolitanes nord (126) i sud (109), així com a Lleida (205). El recompte actualitza la xifra de morts a 12.643, amb set més, tot i que cap s'ha produït en les últimes hores.



Pel que fa als ingressats en estat greu, actualment n'hi ha 58, dos més que en l'últim balanç, i n'hi ha hagut un total de 4.209. A les residències de gent gran, 15.373 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus, 25 més que en el balanç anterior.



Augment de les hospitalitzacions a Lleida

La xifra de pacients ingressats per Covid-19 als hospitals de la regió sanitària de Lleida continua en augment i ja hi ha 152 persones ingressades, 10 més respecte a diumenge. Del total, 19 persones estan a l'UCI, les mateixes que en el balanç de fa 24 hores, segons Salut. Als centres habilitats per aïllar positius que estan lleus o són asimptomàtics es mantenen 87 persones. L'Hospital Arnau de Vilanova té 75 pacients amb Covid-19, tres més que diumenge, dels quals nou estan a l'UCI i 66 a planta. A l'hospital Santa Maria hi ha vuit pacients, cinc dels quals a l'UCI, i a l'Hotel Salut Nastasi hi ha 14 ingressats. A la resta de centres hi ha 55 pacients, cinc a l'UCI i 50 a planta. Pel que fa a les altes, l'Arnau de Vilanova n'ha donades 103 des de l'1 de juliol i l'Hospital Universitari Santa Maria dues.

