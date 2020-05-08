Catalunya supera els 11.000 morts per coronavirus, tot i que cau el ritme de víctimes les darreres 24 hores

Les víctimes mortals per coronavirus a Catalunya sumen ja un total d'11.050 després que en les últimes 24 hores hagin mort 85 persones, 49 menys que les de dijous, quan van ser 134. Els nous contagis s'han mantingut estables i per sota dels 400, amb 397 de nous, un volum clarament inferior al de fa una setmana. El total de contagis suma 60.404 positius des de l'inici de l'epidèmia. A més, hi ha uns 168.640 casos possibles d'infecció de coronavirus. Són pacients que presenten símptomes i que un professional facultatiu classifica com a possible cas.



Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort a un centre hospitalari, positiu de la Covid-19 o bé com a sospitós, un total de 6.375 persones. 3.928 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat des de l'arribada a Catalunya de la Covid-19; i en l'actualitat en són 428, nou menys que aquest dijous. A més, 4.261 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació.



S'han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 34.117 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19. I pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 12.406 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 34.067 són casos sospitosos.



De les 11.050 víctimes mortals declarades per les funeràries afectades per la Covid-19 o sospitosos de ser-ho, 3.271 han mort a una residència, 145 a un centre sociosanitari i 606 al domicili.

Lleuger repunt de defuncions a l'Estat

L'Estat espanyol ha registrat un lleuger repunt de defuncions, amb 229 en 24 hores, i continua per sobre de les 200 morts diàries per tercer dia consecutiu. Segons les dades difoses pel Ministeri de Sanitat aquest divendres, el total de morts per coronavirus ja és de 26.299. Els nous positius diaris també han crescut i s'han detectat 1.095 casos confirmats amb PCR en un dia. Des de l'inici de la crisi, s'han detectat 222.857 contagis amb prova PCR mentre que són 260.117 les persones que han donat positiu comptant els testos d'anticossos. Pel que fa a les hospitalitzacions, hi ha 762 nous ingressos i 85 entrades a l'UCI.