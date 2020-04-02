Estàs llegint: Catalunya supera els 2.300 morts de coronavirus, després de sumar 242 víctimes les últimes 24 hores, gairebé les mateixes que el dia anterior

Catalunya supera els 2.300 morts de coronavirus, després de sumar 242 víctimes les últimes 24 hores, gairebé les mateixes que el dia anterior

En canvi, cau una mica el ritme de nous casos, ja que se n'han 1.656, per sota dels 1.813 del dia anterior. A més a més, ja s'han registrat gairebé 8.000 altes

Un efectiu de l'exèrcit de terra fent tasques de desinfecció a la residència Sant Antoni Abad de l'Arboç. ACN/ Roger Segura
Un total de 2.335 persones han mort per coronavirus al Principat, després de sumar 242 víctimes les últimes 24 hores, gairebé les mateixes que el dia anterior, que van ser 244. És la tercera xifra més alta des que va arrencar l'epidèmia, només per darrere de la de dimecres (amb 244) i la de dilluns (262). El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dijous que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.656 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, un descens respecte als 1.813 positius detectats aquest dimecres, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 23.460. Pel que fa al nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus a Catalunya, un total de 2.053 persones estan greus. A més, del nombre total d’afectats arreu del país, 3.702 són professionals sanitaris.

Pel que fa a la conca d'Òdena, una de les zones més afectades pel coronavirus a Catalunya, Salut ha confirmar un total acumulat de 628 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Del nombre total de casos, 154 són professionals sanitaris. 107 persones han mort amb la Covid-19.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dijous un total de 7.849 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb Covid-19, 215 de les quals en el brot d’Igualada.

