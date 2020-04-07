Estàs llegint: Catalunya supera els 3.000 morts per coronavirus

Catalunya supera els 3.000 morts per coronavirus

En les darreres 24 hores, el Principat registra 133 víctimes, 15 menys que dilluns. Pel que fa els contagis, es confirma el ritme a la baixa dels darrers dies i se'n registren 1.324.

Un professional sanitari ajuda una companya a protegir-se abans d'atendre un pacient amb covid-19, en un dels blocs quirúrgics de l'Hospital Clínic de Barcelona habilitat com a UCI en la pandèmia de coronavirus. ACN/ Francisco Àvia / Hospital Clínic
Un professional sanitari ajuda una companya a protegir-se abans d'atendre un pacient amb covid-19, en un dels blocs quirúrgics de l'Hospital Clínic de Barcelona habilitat com a UCI en la pandèmia de coronavirus. ACN/ Francisco Àvia / Hospital Clínic

barcelona

públic

El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dimarts que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.324 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, 135 menys que aquest dilluns (1.499), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 29.647. Aquest dimarts han mort 133 persones en centres hospitalaris, 15 menys que el dilluns. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 3.041 persones. Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.442 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 4.603 són professionals sanitaris.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus al Principat, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dimarts un total de 12.250 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19. D'altra banda, l'Estat espanyol ja suma 140.510 casos confirmats de coronavirus i 13.798 persones mortes, segons les dades de les autoritats espanyoles recollides per l'Agència Catalana de Notícies.

