Catalunya supera els 6.000 nous casos de coronavirus

El risc de rebrot continua a l'alça i arriba ja als 904 punts, 22 més que fa 24 hores. Segueix pujant el nombre de pacients ingressats a l'UCI. La incidència a 14 dies també augmenta i se situa ara a 748 casos per cada 100.000 habitants.

acn i públic

En el primer cap de setmana de confinament perimetral, el Departament de Salut ha declarat 6.038 nous casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antigen (TA), una xifra molt elevada i que s'allunya dels 1.800 positius als quals vol arribar el Departament de Salut amb les mesures aplicades. En total s'han detectat 234.022 positius des de l'inici de la pandèmia. A més, el risc de rebrot a Catalunya continua a l'alça i arriba als 904 punts.

Aquestes dades apareixen després d'una setmana de concentracions en contra de les mesures anunciades per la Generalitat, una d'elles convocada aquest divendres i que ha provocat un total de 12 detencions i 30 ferits. A més, la incidència a 14 dies segueix pujant i se situa ara a 748 casos per cada 100.000 habitants, 33 més que ahir i encara lluny de la incidència registrada ara fa un mes, de 195 casos.

D'altra banda, la velocitat de propagació (Rt) continua lleugerament a la baixa, ja que aquest dissabte està a 1,26, tres centèsimes menys que la jornada anterior. Ara bé, aquesta dada està molt per sobre del llindar del que es considera acceptable per tenir la situació epidemiològica controlada, en la xifra d'1. També segueix l'alentiment d'ingressos hospitalaris: aquest dissabte s'han notificat 2.411 hospitalitzats, 23 menys que aquest divendres. Dels malalts, 463 estan ingressats a l'UCI, 16 més que fa 24 hores, quan els hospitals catalans van alertar que els malalts de Covid-19 a l'UCI suposen més del 50% dels pacients crítics atesos als hospitals catalans. 

Pel que fa a les defuncions s'ha informat de 16 noves morts, amb un total de 14.024 des de l'inici de la pandèmia.

