Catalunya, el territori de l’Estat on menys es marca la casella de la renda per finançar l’Església

L’Església catòlica va recaptar 284,4 milions durant el 2019 a través de la casella de la declaració de la renda, una xifra rècord. A tot l’Estat, 7,2 milions de declaracions van decidir marcar la casella a favor de fer una aportació econòmica a l’Església, el que suposa el 32,3% del total. El percentatge de persones que va fer aquesta donació a l’Església catòlica, però, varia enormement en funció del territori i Catalunya és, amb diferència, on menys es va marcar. En concret, només el 17,4% de les declaracions del Principat van incloure el donatiu a la casella de l’Església, 15 punts per sota de la mitjana estatal.



Galícia, amb un 24,9%, i les Canàries, amb un 25,95%, la segueixen en aquest rànquing. El contrast el marquen Castella-la Manxa (45,0%), La Rioja (44,9%), Extremadura (44,05%) i Múrcia (43,8%), que són les autonomies on més es marca la casella de l’Església catòlica. En xifres absolutes, a Catalunya més de 637.000 declaracions van optar per donar diners a la jerarquia catòlica, amb un total de 34,4 milions.



Les dades les ha donat a conèixer la Conferència Episcopal Espanyola. Marcar la casella d'assignació a l'Església suposa que el contribuent cedeix un 0,7% de l'IRPF.

