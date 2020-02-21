Estàs llegint: Catalunya, el territori de l’Estat on menys es marca la casella de la renda per finançar l’Església

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

FINANÇAMENT DE L'ESGLÉSIA

Catalunya, el territori de l’Estat on menys es marca la casella de la renda per finançar l’Església

Mentre que al conjunt de l'Estat una de cada tres declaracions van incoporar el donatiu a l'Església catòlica, al Principat es redueix al 17,4%. En l'extrem oposat destaca Castella-la Manxa, on es va marcar la casella en gairebé la meitat dels casos. 

Façana de la Catedral de Barcelona.
Façana de la Catedral de Barcelona.

BARCELONA

PÚBLIC

L’Església catòlica va recaptar 284,4 milions durant el 2019 a través de la casella de la declaració de la renda, una xifra rècord. A tot l’Estat, 7,2 milions de declaracions van decidir marcar la casella a favor de fer una aportació econòmica a l’Església, el que suposa el 32,3% del total. El percentatge de persones que va fer aquesta donació a l’Església catòlica, però, varia enormement en funció del territori i Catalunya és, amb diferència, on menys es va marcar. En concret, només el 17,4% de les declaracions del Principat van incloure el donatiu a la casella de l’Església, 15 punts per sota de la mitjana estatal.

Galícia, amb un 24,9%, i les Canàries, amb un 25,95%, la segueixen en aquest rànquing. El contrast el marquen Castella-la Manxa (45,0%), La Rioja (44,9%), Extremadura (44,05%) i Múrcia (43,8%), que són les autonomies on més es marca la casella de l’Església catòlica. En xifres absolutes, a Catalunya més de 637.000 declaracions van optar per donar diners a la jerarquia catòlica, amb un total de 34,4 milions.

Les dades les ha donat a conèixer la Conferència Episcopal Espanyola. Marcar la casella d'assignació a l'Església suposa que el contribuent cedeix un 0,7% de l'IRPF.

Etiquetas

selección público