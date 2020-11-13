Cauen els contagis i les hospitalitzacions per Covid, però encara no es nota a les UCI

barcelona
Un dia més, la majoria dels indicadors vinculats a la pandèmia de coronavirus milloren i continuen a la baixa. L'excepció, però, encara és el volum de morts, que es manté a nivells molt elevats, amb 71 víctimes mortals notificades pel Departament de Salut en les darreres 24 hores. En qualsevol cas, la xifra està per sota del més de centenar del dia anterior. En canvi, el risc de rebrot, la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia -o taxa Rt- o la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies mantenen l'evolució a la baixa dels darrers dies. També baixa el nombre d'hospitalitzacions, mentre que els pacients a l'UCI es mantenen estables, amb dues persones més que dijous.
En concret, el risc de rebrot se situa en 556 punts, 39 menys que en el balanç anterior i la xifra més baixa des del 16 d'octubre. La taxa Rt acumula nou dies per sota de l'1 i ara està en 0,85 -dues centèsimes menys que dijous-, mentre que la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és ara de 686,3, una baixada de 33 respecte l'informe previ. En les darreres 24 hores, Salut ha notificat 2.801 casos, de manera que s'allunya dels més de 5.000 casos habituals fa deu dies o els més de 4.000 de principis d'aquesta setmana. Amb les 71 noves morts, el total des de l'inici de l'epidèmia s'eleva ja a 14.957.
Finalment, la pressió assistencial als hospitals sembla que ja ha arribat al pic. En total, ara mateix hi ha 2.626 persones ingressades als hospitals catalans amb la malaltia, el que suposa 61 menys que ahir. De fet, la majoria de dies d'aquesta setmana els pacients han anat a la baixa i dilluns, per exemple, n'hi havia 2.793. A les UCI hi ha 585 persones, dues més que ahir i set més que dilluns. El pic, però, s'hauria assolit dimecres, quan n'hi havia 597.
