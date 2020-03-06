CCOO denuncia empreses i ajuntaments que no han elaborat bé els plans d'igualtat: "No poden ser paper mullat"

El sindicat Comissions Obreres (CCOO) ha denunciat a la Inspecció de Treball 15 empreses que no han elaborat com calia els seus plans d'igualtat. Entre les entitats denunciades, n'hi ha dues de públiques, l'Ajuntament de Cornellà i el de Badalona, que segons els representants dels treballadors, no haurien elaborat el pla d'igualtat de forma negociada sinó que compten amb un document fet per una consultora. Entre les companyies denunciades, hi ha l'empresa XPO Transport Solutions, el centre especial de treball Metropolis o el centre sanitari Benito Menni de Sant Boi. La secretària d'Igualtat de CCOO, Alba Garcia, ha assegurat que "els plans d'igualtat no poden ser paper mullat" i que s'han de fer per "canviar la cultura empresarial".



Segons Garcia, no n'hi ha prou amb tenir un pla sinó que s'han de dur a terme mesures concretes i negociades amb els sindicats per eradicar la xacra de la bretxa salarial, que encara és del 23%. "Les empreses que hem denunciat tenen un pla d'igualtat però amb defectes de forma, ja sigui que no s'ha entregat la documentació per fer els diagnòstics, que només s'han fet part de les accions pensades o que no s'ha creat la comissió d'igualtat per a negociar-lo", ha explicat.



En aquest sentit, la secretària d'Acció Sindical, Cristina Torres, ha assegurat que per evitar les "excuses" que posen les empreses quan argumenten que no queda clar on han de registrar aquests plans, és necessari que el govern espanyol desenvolupi el decret llei aprovat l'any passat que marcava l'obligatorietat de les empreses a tenir un pla d'igualtat.

"S'ha de fer un control de legalitat per tal que els plans d'igualtat siguin tal com diu la norma. No ens podem quedar amb un paper mullat", ha insistit. Torres també ha demanat que augmentin el valor de les sancions per incompliments relacionats amb el pla d'igualtat que posa la Inspecció de Treball i que ara mateix oscil·len entre els 600 i els 6.000 euros.



A més de presentar les denúncies a Inspecció de Treball, aquest divendres CCOO també ha organitzat tres columnes de delegades que han confluït a les 12h davant la seu de Foment del Treball per reivindicar la igualtat de gènere al món laboral.

