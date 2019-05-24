Els joves que capitanegen el moviment Friday for Future han protagonitzat aquest 24 de maig una protesta a escala global, la segona vaga mundial pel clima. Més de 1.600 ciutats de 120 països han viscut marxes en contra de l’emergència climàtica, sobretot a Europa, on s'han donat les més massives, i on han coincidit amb les primeres jornades de votació de les Eleccions Europees.



A Catalunya, aquest moviment, inspirat en la sueca Greta Thunberg, es va iniciar a la ciutat de Girona i ha anat agafant força en els últims mesos, sobretot entre adolescents i estudiants universitaris. Centenars de joves s'han manifestat pels carrers de Barcelona convocats a les 16.30 a la plaça Universitat per exigir l'aplicació de mesures urgents per combatre el canvi climàtic.

A Girona, la manifestació se celebrarà a les 19.00 h del vespre, així com a altres 13 ciutats catalanes més on també s'han convocat marxes estudiantils. A València la manifestació començarà a les 18.00 h i finalitzarà davant la plaça de l'Ajuntament, en una crida que aplega més de 290 entitats.



Aquest dilluns, la plataforma catalana feia una roda de premsa per explicar els objectius de les mobilitzacions: “Aquest creixement il·limitat no pot continuar d’aquesta manera, perquè no és compatible amb la vida en aquest planeta”, explicava Aitor Urruticoechea, estudiant d’enginyeria de la UPC de Terrassa. Urruticochea criticava el model industrial actual, basat en unes dinàmiques de producció i consum "il·limitades".



Friday for Future pretén pressionar els representants polítics, de qui consideren que no estan fent tot el que tenen al seu abast per combatre l’emergència climàtica: “Els polítics i els alts càrrecs tendeixen a pintar de verd les seves polítiques, però no ataquen l’arrel de la qüestió”, explicava Urruticoechea.



La primera vaga, però, es va celebrar el passat 15 de març, també sota l’etiqueta #FridayForFuture. A Barcelona, la crida va sumar fins a 2.000 estudiants que van finalitzar la marxa a la plaça Sant Jaume després de recórrer el centre de la ciutat.

