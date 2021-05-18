Centenars de persones s'han concentrat aquest dimarts davant el consolat d'Israel a Barcelona en suport a la vaga general convocada a Palestina per protestar contra els atacs militars a Gaza. La mobilització ha provocat talls a la Gran Via de Carles III, on s'hi ha desplegat un cordó policial al voltant de la institució israeliana.



Sota el lema "jo paro per Palestina", els manifestants demanen la fi de l'ofensiva militar a la franja de Gaza, així com els atacs a la mesquita Al Aqsa de Jerusalem i els desnonaments al barri de Sheikh Jarrah, on colons jueus pretenen desallotjar famílies palestines per ocupar-los les cases, motiu pel qual es van iniciar les hostilitats. A la concentració s'han vist onejar desenes de banderes palestines, així com de la comunitat rifenya, de Síria o del Pakistan. Els bombardejos en territori gazatí ja han provocat la mort de 213 persones, molt per sobre de les defuncions a Israel des de l'inici dels atacs, 12.