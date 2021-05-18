Estàs llegint: Centenars de persones es concentren davant el consolat d'Israel a Barcelona per demanar la fi dels atacs a Gaza

PALESTINA Centenars de persones es concentren davant el consolat d'Israel a Barcelona per demanar la fi dels atacs a Gaza

La convocatòria busca donar suport a la vaga general convocada a Palestina arran de l'ofensiva militar israeliana, que ja ha provocat la mort de 213 persones a la Franja de Gaza

Imatge de la concentració a les portes del consolat d'Israel de Barcelona per protestar contra el bombardeig de la Franja de Gaza. @luchainternacio

Centenars de persones s'han concentrat aquest dimarts davant el consolat d'Israel a Barcelona en suport a la vaga general convocada a Palestina per protestar contra els atacs militars a Gaza. La mobilització ha provocat talls a la Gran Via de Carles III, on s'hi ha desplegat un cordó policial al voltant de la institució israeliana.

Sota el lema "jo paro per Palestina", els manifestants demanen la fi de l'ofensiva militar a la franja de Gaza, així com els atacs a la mesquita Al Aqsa de Jerusalem i els desnonaments al barri de Sheikh Jarrah, on colons jueus pretenen desallotjar famílies palestines per ocupar-los les cases, motiu pel qual es van iniciar les hostilitats. A la concentració s'han vist onejar desenes de banderes palestines, així com de la comunitat rifenya, de Síria o del Pakistan. Els bombardejos en territori gazatí ja han provocat la mort de 213 persones, molt per sobre de les defuncions a Israel des de l'inici dels atacs, 12.

