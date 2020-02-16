Centenars de persones demanen "trens dignes" per a les Terres de l'Ebre

Unes 200 persones, segons Renfe, han participat aquest diumenge en una concentració davant l'estació de L'Aldea-Amposta-Tortosa (Tarragona) per demanar "trens dignes" per a les Terres de l'Ebre i protestar contra el que consideren un empitjorament del servei després de la posada en marxa de la variant del corredor mediterrani entre Vandellòs i Tarragona.

A l'arribada del tren Talgo de les 11.50 h, alguns manifestants han saltat a les vies del tren i les han tallat durant quinze minuts, segons ha informat Trens Dignes en un comunicat. La portaveu de la plataforma, Montse Castellà, ha demanat més trens a l'R16 i l'R15 amb unitats adequades per circular a mitja distància i que la freqüència dels Euromed torni a ser de quatre al dia, tal com succeïa abans: "Si no es diu Euromed, però està al mateix preu i fa el mateix recorregut i ofereix el mateix servei, ens val".

"També demanem que es tingui en compte la comunicació amb el País Valencià. Ulldecona i el Maestrat són territoris veïns amb qui estem tan mal comunicats com amb Barcelona", ha dit la portaveu de la plataforma que inicialment va convocar la protesta pel mes de gener però que va haver d'aplaçar-la pel temporal Glòria.

La mobilització ha comptat amb la participació de parlamentaris de diversos partits, a més d'alcaldes de la província de Tarragona com l'alcalde de l'Aldea, Xavier Royo; l'alcaldessa de Tortosa, Meritxell Roigé, i l'alcalde de Flix, Francesc Barbero.

