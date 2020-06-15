Centenars de persones protesten a Manresa contra l'agressió racista dels Mossos al Bages

Centenars de persones han participat aquest dilluns al vespre en una manifestació a Manresa per denunciar la presumpta agressió racista per part de sis agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra contra un jove a Sant Feliu Sasserra (Bages). La marxa, que portava per lema "Contra els abusos policials i contra el racisme", ha començat a les set de la tarda a la plaça Sant Domènec i ha recorregut els carrers de la capital del Bages. Durant la protesta s'han sentit consignes com "Manresa és antiracista" o "prou impunitat pel racisme policial", i també d'altres en suport a Wubi, el jove que ha denunciat haver patit agressions i vexacions per part dels Mossos el gener de 2019. Interior, de moment, ha anunciat el canvi de destí dels sis agents implicats en la presumpta agressió.



Un dels moments tensos de la marxa ha estat quan un vehicle dels Mossos ha passat a gran velocitat a prop dels manifestats. En una altra ocasió, quan el recorregut passava per davant de Crist Rei, els manifestants han guardat un minut de silenci amb el genoll a terra i el puny alçat, com a símbol de protesta per la mort de George Floyd a mans de la d'un policia als Estats Units. D'altra banda, també s'ha pogut veure com els passavolants que s'anaven topant amb la marxa s'hi aturaven i alguns aplaudien la protesta.



La manifestació ha acabat cap a les vuit del vespre, a la plaça Major amb tots els participants asseguts a terra. La portaveu de la Plataforma antiracista de Manresa, Osati Iyoyota, emocionada, s'ha dirigit al agents de la policia municipal que hi havia allà i els ha demanat que no protegeixin a policies agressors. Tot seguit, han format un gran cercle i han els participants han acabat ballant.

Moment en què els manifestants de Manresa han homenatjat George Floyd. ACN / GEORGINA ESCOLÀ

"El Wubi va tenir molta sort i molta intel·ligència per gravar l'agressió"

Iyoyota ha denunciat que una placa "no pot donar dret a pegar un negre, un blanc o qui sigui". La portaveu de la plataforma ha explicat que, amb el cas del jove Wubi, la comunitat negra ha "esclatat" i ha dit "prou" a les agressions racistes, comentaris o discriminacions policials. En el seu cas, Iyoyota també ha explicat haver patit racisme per part de la policia quan la paren pel carrer, sense motiu aparent, i li demanen la documentació.



Sobre la decisió d'Interior de canviar de destí els agents implicats, Iyoyota no troba que sigui "el més correcte". "Qui diu que no faran el mateix en un altre lloc i a una altra persona?", s'ha preguntat. "El Wubi va tenir molta sort i molta intel·ligència per gravar el que li van fer i avui puguem assegurar que el van agredir, insultar i li van dir de tot, sense que els policies puguin dir el contrari", ha reflexionat.



Juntament amb SOS Racisme, el jove i la família han decidit fer-ho públic enmig del moviment mundial Black Lives Matter. El cas es remunta el 10 de gener del 2019 en aquesta localitat del Bages, tot i que ha sortit a la llum aquest dilluns.

