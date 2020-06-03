Estàs llegint: Chacón reclama al Govern espanyol la transferència de 7.500 milions per rescatar el sector turístic català

Chacón reclama al Govern espanyol la transferència de 7.500 milions per rescatar el sector turístic català

La consellera d'Empresa i Coneixement calcula que aquesta és la quantitat que li toca a Catalunya, que representa el 23% del sector a l'Estat. Assegura que aquesta quantia permetria salvar almenys 90.000 llocs de treball dels 150.000 que perillen.

Pla mitjà de la consellera d'Empresa i Coneixement, Àngels Chacón, en una atenció als mitjans durant la concentració dels treballadors de Nissan a plaça Sant Jaume, el 26 de maig del 2020 (Horitzontal). Aina Martí
barcelona

acn

La consellera d'Empresa i Coneixement, Àngels Chacón, ha explicat aquest dimecres al Parlament que el sector turístic català ha perdut més de 15.000 milions d'euros de facturació pel coronavirus. En la sessió de control al Govern, Chacón ha reclamat a l'Estat que es transfereixin directament uns 7.500 milions d'euros a la Generalitat per "salvar-ne una part". La titular d'Empresa ha fet aquest càlcul tenint en compte el paquet de 140.000 milions d'euros que ha d'arribar a l'Estat de la UE, que entre un 20 i un 25% es dedicarà al turisme i que el sector representa el 23% dels ingressos a Catalunya. D'altra banda, Chacón, ha dit que aquesta setmana s'obrirà una nova convocatòria per més de 10 milions d'euros per ajuts al sector.

Chacón, que ha detallat que el turisme representa el 12% del PIB i el 14% d'ocupació, ha explicat que ara cal promoure el turisme domèstic al mercat de proximitat, i ha expressat que es podrien fer més actuacions si arribessin els ajuts territorialitzats, almenys per "salvar una part, almenys 90.000 dels 150.000 llocs de treball que perillen".

La consellera ha defensat els programes de promoció, i ha dit que des del sector també reclamen la flexibilització dels ERTO, ja que molts negocis no podran tornar a integrar tots els treballadors; més ajuts directes i una reducció de l'IVA.

